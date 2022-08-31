Bupa partners with WTW to improve customer pricing outcomes

Bupa UK has partnered with Willis Towers Watson (WTW) for access to its Radar Live pricing platform for customers.

The platform incorporates analytical and modelling methods to help create health insurance price premiums faster for individual customers.

Overall, the platform will aim to improve pricing and accuracy for customer claims, as well as update the underwriting performance, for Bupa health insurance policies.

Adrian Baskir, chief commercial actuary at Bupa UK Insurance, said using the Radar Live platform supports the provider's ambition by offering a more "agile, personalised experience for our customers when it comes to pricing."

"This forms part of our transformation strategy, which is continuing at pace so we can adapt to the changing external environment and transform Bupa to meet changing customer expectations." 

Tim Rourke, UK head of property casualty, pricing, product, claims and underwriting at WTW, added: "We are delighted Bupa UK has chosen to work with WTW. By confirming Radar Live as their pricing platform of choice."

"Bupa is well placed to enhance its digital capability by offering cutting-edge pricing and underwriting excellence that will help build on their commitment to improved customer engagement and satisfaction."

