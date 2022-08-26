Insurance fraud valuations rise despite fall in volumes: ABI

The ABI's data found a year-on-year drop in overall number and cost of fraudulent claims in 2021, although the increase in average value was driven by a smaller fall in total value.

Last year, compared to 2020, the number of fraudulent claims detected at 89,000 fell by 5% to the lowest since 2007, according to the ABI.

The total value of £1.1 billion dropped 2% to the lowest level since 2012.

Fraudulent motor claims were the most common in 2021, despite a fall in total volume and value.

The ABI highlighted a number of exposed fraudulent cases, including that of a woman who was sentenced in November last year for making a number of fraudulent cancer claims on her life insurance policy totalling more than £130,000, having stated she enjoyed the attention of being ‘ill.'

Commenting on the data, the ABI's chief fraud and financial crime officer Mark Allen, said the drop in reported insurance fraud reflects a "sustained counter fraud investment and collaborative approach" throughout the industry.

However, he also cautioned that guard should not be lowered: "With many households battling the cost of living crisis, more than ever honest customers rightly expect there to be no let-up in the industry's clamp down on insurance fraud, the costs of which end up being absorbed in the premiums paid by all customers.

"Fraudsters thrive in hard times, preying on the vulnerable. So we urge people to be vigilant to the threat of financial scams, including those carried out online. The golden rule is if a deal looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Anyone with suspicions should check the credentials of who they are dealing with to ensure they are genuine," Allen said.