Insurance fraud valuations rise despite fall in volumes: ABI

Average of £12,283

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Insurance fraud valuations rise despite fall in volumes: ABI

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has revealed that despite a decrease in the volume and cost of insurance fraud cases, the average valuation of a fraud case rose to a record £12,283 last year.

The ABI's data found a year-on-year drop in overall number and cost of fraudulent claims in 2021, although the increase in average value was driven by a smaller fall in total value.

Last year, compared to 2020, the number of fraudulent claims detected at 89,000 fell by 5% to the lowest since 2007, according to the ABI.

The total value of £1.1 billion dropped 2% to the lowest level since 2012. 

Fraudulent motor claims were the most common in 2021, despite a fall in total volume and value.

The ABI highlighted a number of exposed fraudulent cases, including that of a woman who was sentenced in November last year for making a number of fraudulent cancer claims on her life insurance policy totalling more than £130,000, having stated she enjoyed the attention of being ‘ill.'

Commenting on the data, the ABI's chief fraud and financial crime officer Mark Allen, said the drop in reported insurance fraud reflects a "sustained counter fraud investment and collaborative approach" throughout the industry.

However, he also cautioned that guard should not be lowered: "With many households battling the cost of living crisis, more than ever honest customers rightly expect there to be no let-up in the industry's clamp down on insurance fraud, the costs of which end up being absorbed in the premiums paid by all customers.

"Fraudsters thrive in hard times, preying on the vulnerable. So we urge people to be vigilant to the threat of financial scams, including those carried out online. The golden rule is if a deal looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Anyone with suspicions should check the credentials of who they are dealing with to ensure they are genuine," Allen said.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Spotlight: Rheumatoid Arthritis

Average UK household energy bill to hit £3,549 from October

More on uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc
uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc

Backed by Eagle Tree Capital

COVER
clock 06 April 2022 • 1 min read
National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review August 2022: The COVER Mini Golf Championship
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review August 2022: The COVER Mini Golf Championship

Now available for members to watch

COVER
clock 17 August 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Michael Bearman
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Michael Bearman

“People need to know what fantastic services are available to them”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 18 August 2022 • 6 min read
Should mandatory qualifications be introduced for protection advisers?
Adviser / Broking

Should mandatory qualifications be introduced for protection advisers?

“If you aren't regularly reviewing knowledge, it doesn't really work.”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 10 August 2022 • 6 min read