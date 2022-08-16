Mental health services set for £10 million boost during winter months

The boost also includes the deployment of mental health professionals to emergency call centres to help support people in crisis who may need to be signposted.

The NHS will receive the equivalent of 7,000 more beds during the winter periods through the creation of new hospital beds, virtual ward spaces and other measures targeted at improving patient outflows.

Meanwhile, GP services will be supported by additional social prescribing link workers and care-coordinators during the busy period.

The NHS will see more call handlers be recruited, bringing the total to 4,800 staff working in 111 and 2,500 in 999 call rooms to deal with the expected high demand.

Paul Farmer, chief executive of mental health charity Mind said that nobody is in "any doubt there is an incredibly difficult winter on the horizon for health services, particularly for mental health."

"On top of usual seasonal pressures the colder months bring, A&Es are already regularly showing signs of intense strain, with mental health bed occupancy consistently at 95%, which is 10% above safe levels."

"In light of the challenging winter we will likely all face, we welcome the announcement today of additional support for the NHS, in particular the extra £10 million earmarked for mental health services."

However, he warned that £10 million was not "nearly enough" to help mental health services which in his view have had years of "underfunding, a crumbling estate and widespread staffing issues."

"We need to see long term, systematic reform - not yearly sticking plasters - to address the underlying issues our mental health services face," Farmer concluded.