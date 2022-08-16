Mental health services set for £10 million boost during winter months

Mental health charity Mind says funding is "not enough"

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Mental health services set for £10 million boost during winter months

The Government has pledged an additional £10 million towards mental health services for the upcoming winter months in a bid to deal with anticipated demand.

The boost also includes the deployment of mental health professionals to emergency call centres to help support people in crisis who may need to be signposted.

The NHS will receive the equivalent of 7,000 more beds during the winter periods through the creation of new hospital beds, virtual ward spaces and other measures targeted at improving patient outflows.

Meanwhile, GP services will be supported by additional social prescribing link workers and care-coordinators during the busy period.

The NHS will see more call handlers be recruited, bringing the total to 4,800 staff working in 111 and 2,500 in 999 call rooms to deal with the expected high demand.

Paul Farmer, chief executive of mental health charity Mind said that nobody is in "any doubt there is an incredibly difficult winter on the horizon for health services, particularly for mental health."

"On top of usual seasonal pressures the colder months bring, A&Es are already regularly showing signs of intense strain, with mental health bed occupancy consistently at 95%, which is 10% above safe levels."

"In light of the challenging winter we will likely all face, we welcome the announcement today of additional support for the NHS, in particular the extra £10 million earmarked for mental health services."

However, he warned that £10 million was not "nearly enough" to help mental health services which in his view have had years of "underfunding, a crumbling estate and widespread staffing issues."

"We need to see long term, systematic reform - not yearly sticking plasters - to address the underlying issues our mental health services face," Farmer concluded.

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

RSA taps Peter Townsend as chief compliance officer

FCA 'disappointed' over product governance and fair value compliance failures

More on Group Protection

Sophie Money: How to evaluate a wellbeing strategy
Group Protection

Sophie Money: How to evaluate a wellbeing strategy

"Many changes are likely to be longer term"

Sophie Money
clock 15 August 2022 • 3 min read
RSA taps Peter Townsend as chief compliance officer
Insurer

RSA taps Peter Townsend as chief compliance officer

For UK and international business

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 August 2022 • 1 min read
FCA 'disappointed' over product governance and fair value compliance failures
Regulation

FCA 'disappointed' over product governance and fair value compliance failures

Regulator calls out inadequate response to Policy Statement 21/5

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 August 2022 • 3 min read

Highlights

FCA gives three-month Consumer Duty extension for advisers
Regulation

FCA gives three-month Consumer Duty extension for advisers

Deadline of 31 July 2023

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 July 2022 • 5 min read
Meet the firm turning professional athletes into protection advisers
Adviser / Broking

Meet the firm turning professional athletes into protection advisers

"You're only ever as good as your last game, but your next game could be your last"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 25 July 2022 • 5 min read
The COVER Review July 2022: Protection & Financial Education, IPAW 2022 and Reviewing 2022 So Far
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review July 2022: Protection & Financial Education, IPAW 2022 and Reviewing 2022 So Far

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 July 2022 • 1 min read