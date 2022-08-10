Right Mortgage and Protection revives ASU proposition

Updated cover relaunched

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has announced the relaunch of its Accident, Sickness and Unemployment (ASU) cover following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposition was previously withdrawn during March 2020 when the UK first entered lockdown due to emergence and swift prevalence of the Coronavirus.

The Right Mortgage & Protection stated that it had been "difficult" to provide cover for its clients seeking ASU cover over the past two and a half years, but that the product still has "a position in the marketplace."

The new proposition includes a full advice and compliance processes designed to support advisers when discussing ASU with clients, particularly to "to dispel any potential PPI fears that advises may have from the PPI scandal."

Amy Wilson, head of general insurance at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, commented: "Advisers should seize the opportunity to re-educate their clients about ASU as this type of policy still has a very worthy place within the protection conversation.

"We have worked hard to mitigate the risk of exposure to a miss-selling complaint: by providing a suitable panel for our advisers to use as well as a robust sale process and supporting compliance documents".

The network As part of this proposition, the network has introduced Paymentcare onto its panel.

Shane Craig, managing director of Paymentcare, said: "With such uncertainty in terms of the economy and cost of living, ASU can provide an essential lifeline should someone find themselves without their regular monthly salary through no fault of their own.

"We are delighted that TRM have access to our policies; to offer to their clients."

Man jailed for 12 months for multiple bogus medical claims

Spotlight: Sarcoma

