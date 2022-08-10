Advisers express concern over client fines for negligent trust registration

The deadline refers to registering non-taxable trusts that became registerable on or after 6 October 2020.

The rules by HMRC state that any trust must register details of the settlors, trustees, and beneficiaries with the TRS by 1 September 2022 and any trusts created after this date will be given an additional 90 days to register.

Research by the provider found that 62% of surveyed advisers with clients who are trustees or have interests in trusts were concerned their clients could risk being fined for missing the deadline.

Over one third (39%) of respondents said they have already contacted their clients about the upcoming responsibilities, while over one quarter (26%) plan on getting in touch soon.

However, only 17% of advisers said they have no plans on contacting clients with 8% of respondents stating they were unaware of the TRS altogether.

Mark Lambert, head of onshore bond distribution at HSBC Life (UK) Limited, said: "Advisers are clearly concerned about the risk of fines for clients failing to comply with the new TRS rules. Where an onshore investment bond is used for inheritance tax and intergenerational planning, trusts are an important part of the solutions that advisers provide for their clients."

"HSBC Life's range of solutions covered by the new regulations includes the HSBC Life Onshore Investment Bond, where it has been placed in our discounted gift trust, loan trust, gift trust, and third- party trusts that have been used in conjunction with our bond."