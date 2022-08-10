Advisers express concern over client fines for negligent trust registration

Must be registered with Trust Registration Service by 1 September

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Advisers express concern over client fines for negligent trust registration

Advisers have expressed concern that their client’s risk being fined by HMRC for failing to register trusts with the Trust Registration Service (TRS) by 1 September deadline, according to HSBC Life.

The deadline refers to registering non-taxable trusts that became registerable on or after 6 October 2020.

The rules by HMRC state that any trust must register details of the settlors, trustees, and beneficiaries with the TRS by 1 September 2022 and any trusts created after this date will be given an additional 90 days to register.

Research by the provider found that 62% of surveyed advisers with clients who are trustees or have interests in trusts were concerned their clients could risk being fined for missing the deadline.

Over one third (39%) of respondents said they have already contacted their clients about the upcoming responsibilities, while over one quarter (26%) plan on getting in touch soon.

However, only 17% of advisers said they have no plans on contacting clients with 8% of respondents stating they were unaware of the TRS altogether.

Mark Lambert, head of onshore bond distribution at HSBC Life (UK) Limited, said: "Advisers are clearly concerned about the risk of fines for clients failing to comply with the new TRS rules. Where an onshore investment bond is used for inheritance tax and intergenerational planning, trusts are an important part of the solutions that advisers provide for their clients."

"HSBC Life's range of solutions covered by the new regulations includes the HSBC Life Onshore Investment Bond, where it has been placed in our discounted gift trust, loan trust, gift trust, and third- party trusts that have been used in conjunction with our bond."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

HCML acquires healthcare rm

Should mandatory qualifications be introduced for protection advisers?

More on uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc
uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc

Backed by Eagle Tree Capital

COVER
clock 06 April 2022 • 1 min read
National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

FCA gives three-month Consumer Duty extension for advisers
Regulation

FCA gives three-month Consumer Duty extension for advisers

Deadline of 31 July 2023

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 July 2022 • 5 min read
Meet the firm turning professional athletes into protection advisers
Adviser / Broking

Meet the firm turning professional athletes into protection advisers

"You're only ever as good as your last game, but your next game could be your last"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 25 July 2022 • 5 min read
The COVER Review July 2022: Protection & Financial Education, IPAW 2022 and Reviewing 2022 So Far
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review July 2022: Protection & Financial Education, IPAW 2022 and Reviewing 2022 So Far

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 July 2022 • 1 min read