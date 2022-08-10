HCML acquires healthcare rm

HCML is a case management and treatment services provider with access to a network of over 1,000 physical and psychological treatment providers.

Healthcare rm provides employee health risk support which includes an EAP Service, providing support for musculoskeletal disorders, nutrition, menopause, ageing and psychological support.

Through the merger, HCML stated it will be able to expand its presence into the corporate health market with healthcare rm adding to its service lines on offer to employers and employees.

The acquisition will also see HCML be able to offer clients an "integrated and holistic approach" to workforce health and wellbeing.

It will allow employees to access wellbeing support under one banner for health and safety, occupational health as well as health and wellbeing benefits.

healthcare rm will operate as a subsidiary of HCML with the current senior management team and staff all remaining on board.

Nick Delaney, chief executive at HCML, said: "Increasingly, this market is moving away from traditional reactive occupational health solutions and looking for 'whole of workforce' data-driven preventative engagement with employees."

​"healthcare rm is a thought-leading business in the corporate health and wellbeing market with a range of blue-chip customers including Centrica, IHG and DHL, as well as working closely with the NHS. Adding its highly reputable services will significantly enhance HCML's ability to offer innovative solutions to the full range of PMI and GIP insurers, corporate healthcare trusts and corporates themselves."

Dr Pamela Gellatly, chief executive, healthcare rm, added: "At a time when employee wellbeing is so high on the corporate agenda, joining forces with HCML will enable the two organisations to offer employers, insurance companies and intermediaries a service which is truly unique, and which can demonstrate results."

"Our combined experience will further enhance the products and services that we will be able to offer our clients and which will truly make a difference to our customers."