Employers must ensure benefits schemes remain in place for staff: Partners&

Amid cost-of-living crisis

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
Partners& has warned employers that adjusted spending commitments taking into account the cost of living crisis must ensure employee benefit schemes remain in place for the workforce.

The intermediary stated that despite the impending recession, employers need to understand that there are other health concerns that still poses a risk to businesses, such as Covid-19.

Long Covid continues to affect employees, with the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures reporting that 761,000 people in the UK have had extended symptoms for over a year.

Other employee health concerns raised by the intermediary highlighted that the NHS still remains understaffed and overwhelmed, meaning that employees who need to access support and treatment will be added to waiting lists and long queue times, instead of more readily accessing help.

Another concern related to the mental health of workers who may feel the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis and resulting pressures that arise at work and at home, according to Partners&.

In a bid to ensure staff remain supported during this crucial time, Partners& said it encourages employers to revisit employee benefits packages to ensure offerings are robust and relevant to current situations.

The intermediary also called on employers to review whether the available cover and value-added tools are identified, promoted, and used by employees.

Steve Herbert, wellbeing and benefits director at Partners&, said: "Our very real concern is that some employee benefits offerings might be surrendered as part of any review. We genuinely believe that this would be a mistake."

"As we witnessed during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis, employee benefit insurances and protections are often at their most valuable, important, and useful when times are tough, and when employers have limited financial options available to support their workers."

Herbert continued: "The reality is that 2023 looks set to be a really difficult year on so many levels. We are working with clients already to ensure that they are equipped to weather the coming economic storm and build resilience into their business so that they can be in a position to bounce-back quickly once things eventually improve."

"Now, more than ever, employers will need to retain their best employees, whilst also attracting what new talent is available. Employers will also need to do everything they can to keep their workforce fit, healthy, and productive."

Hemma Visavadia
