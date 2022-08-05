Holloway Friendly offers cost of living pause option

For up to six months

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
In response to the cost of living crisis, Holloway Friendly has announced it will offer members the option to pause their insurance policies and payments for up to six months.

The option will be available to members who have been covered by the mutual for at least three months.   

A similar move was made by the insurer during the Covid-19 pandemic, whereby members who experienced financial difficulties were able to pause their insurance temporarily.

Holloway said it has also introduced a member support fund to help those who may be particularly struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Meanwhile, the provider confirmed the removal of all remaining Covid restrictions for new business policies, as well as from all existing members who had a temporary Covid exclusion applied to their insurance during the pandemic.

Stuart Tragheim, chief executive of Holloway Friendly, said it has been a difficult year for many people and that the insurer is "seeing an increasing number of our members impacted."

"We're aware that things may continue to get worse in the short term, as we see the consequences of high levels of inflation, rising energy prices and potential increases in mortgage payments, for example," he commented.

"We feel it's the right thing for us to be introducing these measures now to do what we can to help. Our members will be able take a breather from payments if money is tight for up to six months and, we hope, will reactivate their valuable protection when they're ready."

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia

