Peppy partners with Lockton on health offering for employees

Access to personalised family and reproductive health support

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Health app Peppy has partnered with Lockton, a global insurance broker, to offer its clients and employees specific health services.

Through use of the app, employees will have access to personalised support for their family and reproductive health. This includes advice on how to start a family, becoming a parent and any worries associated with this, going through the menopause, and support for both men and women's specific health concerns.

This partnership expands Lockton's existing offering to clients and aims to make a "tangible difference" between its client's and employee relationships.

 

Chris Rofe, partner at Lockton Employee Benefits, explained that people's lives have changed significantly over the past couple of years and "we're seeing a greater focus than ever on digital solutions and improved accessibility for healthcare."

"This partnership builds on the compelling offering Lockton has built for clients in the employee benefits space. The fact that Peppy's proposition is delivered directly by clinical practitioners is the key differentiator that is going to be a great support to our clients' employees."

Mridula Pore, chief executive and co-founder at Peppy, added: "Lockton is on the frontline, listening to what HR and benefits teams want for their colleagues."

"They hear directly from companies how important it is to offer support for menopause, men's health and other gender-specific areas of health. We're delighted they've chosen to partner with us to deliver those services and look forward to working together."

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia

