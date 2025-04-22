Mental health is the biggest concern for half of employers

Towergate research findings

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The mental health of workers has been cited as the biggest concern for employers (51%), followed by employees’ physical health (49%) and financial health (46%), Towergate Employee Benefits has found.

The intermediary surveyed 500 HR decision makers across the UK, finding that the social health of workers was a concern for 33% of employers. However, 10% of employers said they had no concerns for the health and wellbeing of their workforce. According to Towergate, all employees need to be supported because if one area of health and wellbeing is lacking, all can be affected. The research also found differences in the level of support offered to staff, depending on the size of a company. For all four of the pillars of health and wellbeing – mental, physical, financial and social...

