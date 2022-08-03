Employee benefits platform Ben raises £13 million in Series A funding

Global employee benefits platform Ben has raised $16 million (£13 million) in Series A funding, bringing its total investment to $21 million (£17 million).
The funding was led by Atomico and includes investments from Cherry Ventures, DN Capital, Seedcamp, and other companies. The investment will be used to accelerate the development of its Software as a Service (SaaS) and payments technology, and expand its global employer customer base and team. The platform brings together employee benefit support for Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z in one place, the provider stated. Its technology aims to cuts out admin for HR ...
