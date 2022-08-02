Employee benefits must take into account demographic factors: Towergate

The intermediary's research of 500 HR decision makers found that for 57% of employers offer the same benefits to all staff, while 18% base their benefits solely on seniority of staff.

However, half of employers (49%) stated a desire to offer specific employee benefits for different demographics but found the process "too complicated".

A further 42% said aiding recruitment and retention would be the reason for implementing benefits based on demographics, while 38% felt it would help to meet corporate and social responsibilities.

Around one third (32%) of employers said the advantage of risk profiling would be that if they could only offer a small range of health and wellbeing support, it would help them prioritise what was most relevant.



Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting for Towergate Health & Protection, explained that risk profiling is "revolutionary" for employers, it can ensure health and wellbeing support is targeted and makes a tangible difference.

"This is a gamechanger for employee benefits, and the increase in engagement is quantifiable. Employers have put forward really good reasons for using risk profiling. It enables health and wellbeing support to be focussed exactly where it is needed."

"If employers are only able to offer a small selection of benefits, then it makes a huge amount of sense to ensure that they are really relevant to the specific workforce and that the support will benefit the company too by helping to keep each employee healthy and productive," she added.





