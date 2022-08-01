Connected approach required on workplace wellbeing support

According to Nuffield Health

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Employers need to take a connected approach to proactively helping people stay physically and mentally healthy rather than providing reactive care to pre-existing or preventable conditions, according to Nuffield Health.

The healthcare provider's Healthier Nation Index found that two-thirds of individuals still feel uncomfortable talking about their physical and mental health at work.

The study revealed that 46% of respondents said their physical health issues have directly impacted their mental health, however, only 13% stated they would speak to a mental health or emotional wellbeing expert.

Marc Holl, head of primary care at Nuffield Health said it was worrying that many individuals still feel uncomfortable speaking to their employer about their wellbeing.

"While it's encouraging to see the gap between physical and mental health conversations continuing to narrow - with similar figures reported across both categories - it's alarming that two-thirds of people still feel uncomfortable seeking support for either."

Holl said employers can play their part in creating holistic health interventions by considering what employee wellbeing offering is available and whether it supports the full range of health concerns.

Flexible working would allow individuals to spend more time exercising, connecting with family or pursuing interests that can improve their physical or emotional wellbeing. 

Holl said that employers should also move away from "medicalised language" that focuses on diagnoses and more towards general language around wellbeing.

"We must remember we cannot treat physical or mental health alone. Taking a holistic view on health - including offering interventions that cover the full range of risks - is the only way to get back to maximum wellbeing and create a healthier nation," he added.

 

Topics

