Boosting consumer protection

FCA's regulation of funeral plans comes into force

The Financial Conduct Authority will regulate pre-paid funeral plans, effective from today (29 July), following legislation passed by parliament.

The regulator is authorising 26 providers. Together these firms hold about 1.6 million plans, which make up 87% of the market, it said. "To gain approval to operate in the regulated market, firms will be subject to rigorous assessment against our standards."

The final rules, set out last year, introduce higher standards in the market and require firms to make sure plans are sold fairly.

The watchdog said regulation of the sector would bring higher standards and boost consumer protection.

It banned funeral instalment plan products that do not guarantee a funeral. It also banned cold calling and implemented new standards on advertising. Additionally, commission payments to intermediaries, such as funeral directors, were banned to ensure products represent fair value.

Customers of authorised providers will now have access to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so their money is protected if their provider fails, the FCA said.

It highlighted that the rules would also ensure that consumers can receive compensation from their firm if a transfer to another provider is not possible.

Consumers can also make a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), even if the issue they are complaining about happened before July 2022 if the firm was registered with the Funeral Planning Authority (FPA) at the time the issue occurred.

The regulator said 13 firms that applied before 1 March 2022, but have not been authorised, have until 31 October 2022 to transfer their plans to authorised firms or refund their customers. "These plans are not covered by FCA regulation, meaning there is no protection by the FOS and FSCS until they are transferred to authorised providers."

Emily Shepperd, executive director of authorisations at the FCA, said: "We have worked tirelessly to assess funeral plan providers, under our robust authorisation process. We are pleased that 87% of the market is now under regulation. With our new rules in place, consumers will be better protected when they need it the most.

"It is unfortunate that a number of firms chose to exit the market, leaving customers, who had sought peace of mind for their loved ones, understandably worried. It is a good outcome for consumers that some providers have stepped in to provide funerals for the customers of these providers at short notice. We also continue to engage with the industry while it works on a longer-term solution."

Today's announcement follows the confirmation of the regulator's plans to introduce a new consumer duty from July 2023.

The FCA said the consumer duty will apply to funeral plan providers. "It will mean their customers should receive communications they can understand, products and services that meet their needs and offer fair value, and they get the customer support they need, when they need it."

