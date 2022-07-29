Wellbeing support key for productive workforce: Vitality

Research by the provider in partnership with CBI Economics, which was conducted with 352 C-Suite executives, found that 69% of respondents cited productivity levels as a motivating factor to introducing health and wellbeing policies.

However, the report revealed that firms lack time and resources to implement health and wellbeing policies, with over a third (36%) of business leaders stating this as a barrier to supporting employee health and wellbeing.

A further 31% said they "lacked the expertise" to introduce or update existing health and wellbeing policies, suggesting that business leaders still require guidance.

Neville Koopowitz, CEO of Vitality UK, said that there is no magic solution, no one size fits all approach. "It requires the right technology and data to understand the make-up of your business and the individuals within it, so that you can formulate the optimal employee engagement strategy.

"It also needs to be prioritised at the very top of a business to foster a deep-rooted commitment to health and wellbeing at all levels. This is both a challenge and opportunity for business leaders. Get it right - and businesses will unlock greater productivity and retention."

Jordan Cummins, CBI health programme director, added: "There are big prizes on offer for companies which develop the right package for their workers."

"It can be easier to recruit and retain staff, job satisfaction rises while sickness absences decrease - and there are productivity gains too. This makes good health both a critical pillar of business success and a key driver of economic growth and societal prosperity."