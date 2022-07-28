Women and Equalities Committee calls for Menopause Ambassador

The ambassador would produce menopause policies, publish good practice and work in collaboration with employers, unions, and other stakeholders to ensure women feel supported at work.

The Committee has also urged the Government to amend the Equality Act to introduce menopause as a protected characteristic, and include a duty for employers to assist, signpost and better care for menopausal employees.

The need for further support follows a recent report by the Committee which highlighted the barriers women face in obtaining an initial diagnosis of menopause or perimenopause.

It found that a stigma still exists around the menopause and that a lack of support and discrimination have resulted in employees leaving the workplace.

In a survey of over 2000 women commissioned by the Committee, 67% of respondents reported "a loss of confidence" as a result of menopausal symptoms, while 70% reported increased stress.

Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, Caroline Nokes MP, said: "Stigma, shame and dismissive cultures can, and must, be dismantled."

"It is imperative that we build workplaces- and a society- which not only supports those going through the menopause but encourages some of the most experienced and skilled workers in our economy to thrive."

"We must facilitate a healthcare system which recognises and treats menopause symptoms. Too many women are dismissed when coming forward with symptoms and too many women are unable to access the care and medication they need," she added.

Dan Crook, protection sales director at Canada Life, said that building awareness around the menopause is "fundamental to normalising the topic in the workplace and society, allowing people to talk openly and seek support when needed".

"Almost a fifth of women said they would be more likely to stay with their employer if they felt better supported in the menopause and by making relatively simple changes such as improving sick leave policies and flexible working, employers can give their workforce the best chance of success."