MAXIS Global Benefits Network partners with Further Group on CI offering

MAXIS Global Benefits Network (MAXIS GBN) has partnered with Further Group, a health insurance solutions company, to offer critical illness support to its members.

The partnership will see Further offer its Critical Advantage solution to MAXIS clients to help support critical illness conditions.

This includes support with cancer treatment, neurosurgery, coronary artery by-pass surgery, heart valve replacement and repair, as well as live organ donor and tissue transplants.

As part of the partnership, all Further policies can be 100% reinsured and are eligible for inclusion in MAXIS GBN global programmes.

Further is the seventh supplier to join MAXIS GBN's wellness technology marketplace which offers a suite of health and wellness services to clients across the globe.

Damien Payne, director of corporate solutions at Further, said: "Our focus is on health equity and ensuring that regardless of an employee's location, when faced with a serious illness they should be able to access the best treatment available in a timely manner."

"Given the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on access to cancer treatment, our solutions are more relevant than ever before. We are excited to be working with MAXIS GBN, helping their multinational clients to provide equitable health benefits to their employees."

Dr Leena Johns, chief health and wellness officer at MAXIS GBN, a joint venture between MetLife and AXA, added: "The team at Further are experts in helping employees access the best possible care at a potentially distressing time."

"Working with Further is a great opportunity for employers to not only provide their people with the best treatment to help them recover from a serious illness, but also to ensure they are offering uniform, equal access to care."

Hemma Visavadia
