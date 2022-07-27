FCA gives three-month Consumer Duty extension for advisers

It had considered setting a nine-month implementation period for the new Consumer Duty, whose final rules were published today (July 27), but added a three-month extension to give firms more time following an industry consultation.

However, by the end of October 2022, the regulator expects that firms' boards (or equivalent management body) have scrutinised and signed off on the firms' implementation plans, and that they maintain oversight of the implementation work to ensure it remains on track and meets the standards of the Duty, it said. In addition, firms should expect to be asked to share implementation plans, board papers and minutes with supervisors and be challenged on their contents, according to the regulator.

According to the regulator, the new Consumer Duty will lead to a 'major shift in financial services' by setting higher and clearer standards of consumer protection across the sector and requiring firms to put their customers' needs first. This will include a Consumer Principle that ‘a firm must act to deliver good outcomes for retail customers' and new rules firms will have to follow.

The FCA said the new Duty will mean that consumers should receive communications they can understand, products and services that meet their needs and offer fair value, and they get the customer support they need, when they need it.

"Firms do need time in order to implement this but consumers also need to be supported in terms of getting good outcomes," said Sheldon Mills, executive director, consumers and competition at the FCA, during a press briefing. "So you are always balancing the needs of implementation and operational effectiveness with consumers.

"Our judgement is that giving an additional three months is sensible. We have listened to the industry, and also listened to consumer groups, and that is where we have ended up. We think 12 months strikes a fair balance, taking care of all those interests."

The implementation period will be extended for an additional 12 months to 31 July 2024 for closed-book business, to give firms more time to bring these older products that are no longer on sale up to the new standards, the regulator announced.

"If you think about closed books you can end up with things like life insurance products, and other types of products, where it will be more complicated to work through how you get a sensible approach to some of the elements of the Duty. But I do think it is sensible for both consumers and firms to get more time," said Mills.

"However, consumers will benefit from all the additional work that firms will do, like sorting out their call waiting times and things like that. So consumers should still benefit in those closed books from certain aspects of the Duty so that we are not completely silent for those customers."

Implementation

Mills also said the regulator would be looking very closely at how firms support their customers in the coming months, and will decide where to "prioritise early supervisory action" for certain firms found to be "not supporting their customers during this difficult period".

The regulator said that the Consumer Duty regulations will apply to up to 60,000 financial services firms, and it will engage with both larger and smaller companies to ensure their understanding of the Duty.

Mills added: "We will use the implementation period to monitor firms' readiness for the Duty coming into force."

He said he expected the new Duty will affect advisers in the same way as the rest of the industry: "I think for the adviser community, I don't see any specific challenges over and above other parts of the industry.

"For an advice journey, you need clear communications, you need clear support, and you need clear upfront discussion of the value of the product and service. I think all the elements of the Duty are in line with supporting and improving the advisory community," he added.

The Consumer Duty will also mandate firms to compile annual reports to ensure they are up to date with the changes, which can be requested by the regulator. These are expected to show the actions each firm has taken to meet the Duty and its plan to tackle poor outcomes that customers may experience.

However, concerns have been raised that as Consumer Duty is focusing on being less prescriptive and more flexible, firms which may push up against the regulatory perimeter during this period.

"We are alive to the concern - whether it is actual or perceived - from firms as to how close they can go to that boundary," said Mills.

"The Duty is flexible, and it is not prescriptive, but it is clear. We have tried to be much clearer in the guidance, particularly on data monitoring to help firms on this. That rule of thumb about how a firm can look at its own business and look for asymmetries is another really powerful lens that can apply."

Ian Searle, head of department - consumer & retail policy at the FCA, said the Consumer Duty will impact everyone, including board members who "will be held accountable" if they breach the new rules.

"Some of the key things that have changed are the additional rules around making sure that that incentivises each level of business to drive towards good outcomes. We expect the board and the management to be asking the business and, in turn, our supervisors will be asking the firm."

While the regulator hopes to place greater emphasis on creating fair value for customers, exit fees will remain in place. However, firms will be required to make these fees clear to the consumer who has to understand the rules and costs upfront.

The FCA also stated that the Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) principles six and seven will remain in place until the Consumer Duty grace period is over. "We're not stopping enforcing against principles six and seven, as we have lots of proactive cases in that space."

COVER will be helping advisers prepare for the implementation of the new Consumer Duty rules over the coming months on our website, but also at our events including our Protection & Health Summit on 1 November.

For more information and to register for the Protection & Health Summit. click here. https://event.covermagazine.co.uk/summit2022/en/page/home