Employers urged to help close the disability employment gap: GRiD

The additional support for employed individuals with disabilities follows on from the Government's 10-year employment manifesto which was originally set in 2017. It aimed to break down barriers for disabled people and those with health conditions and build a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Recently the Government hit one of its manifesto goals of ensuring that more than one million disabled people were in employment compared with five years ago.

With the Government edging closer to mandating further support for disabled individuals, as outlined in its Health and Disability White Paper, which will be published later this year, GRiD is urging employers to engage with supporting the workforce now.

The industry body said there needs to be more focus on supporting those with long-term health conditions and disabilities.

Under the Equality Act 2010, employers are required to adjust policies to better support disabled job applicants and employees.

GRiD said employers should signpost staff to support such as the financial support available via Access to Work, which helps mitigate costs at work for those with disabilities or long-term health conditions.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said: "The fact that the target to employ more people with a disability was achieved five years early could indicate it wasn't ambitious enough. More is likely to be expected of employers, and they'll need to deliver."

"This will be a new area for many companies, but it comes with a huge benefit: it opens up a previously unconsidered pool of highly motivated candidates offering the talent, skills and potential that all businesses need, particularly right now in this time of high employment."