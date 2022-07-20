Unum UK latest to sign Menopause Workplace Pledge

The campaign has attracted the support of other organisations including Tesco, PwC, HarperCollins UK and Santander UK.

Wellbeing in Women recently stated that although women comprise nearly half the UK workforce, it is estimated that nearly 900,000 have quit their jobs due to the menopause.

Unum's pledge follows its recent partnership with Bupa which sees all employees with female reproductive organs gain access to its Menopause Plan.

The plan offers 45 minutes with an experienced menopause trained GP to help identify symptoms, answer concerns, and advise on treatments or next steps. It also includes a 15-minute check-in 12 weeks later to talk through changes and improvements as well as access to a 24/7 health line.

Furthermore, all employees and their partners can access a menopause-trained GP via Unum's health and wellbeing app [email protected]

Jane Hulme, HR director at Unum UK, commented: "Menopause is a natural part of life, and we recognise that it can have an impact on wellbeing in the workplace."

"We are proud to support our colleagues so that we nurture and retain the best talent and allow all our employees to bring their whole selves to work."