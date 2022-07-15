UK staff looking for mental health leave and therapy

Research reveals

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
UK staff looking for mental health leave and therapy

Over 61% of UK employees have expressed wanting hours off work each month specifically to help improve their mental health, according to research from global hiring and payroll company, Remote.

A further 55% of UK respondents said they wanted confidential paid therapy or coaching, while 47% stated that virtual mindfulness sessions would be useful.

Healthy food in the office, home deliveries, or meal stipends were favoured by 52% of respondents, with 44% wanting gym memberships to help improve their mental health.

Notably, the research showed that women were the most interested in having time off for mental health as part of the employee wellness packages.

For male employees the most important wellness benefit was healthy food in the office, home deliveries or meal stipends.

Nadia Vatalidis, vice president of people at Remote, said that while the need for mental health and wellness benefits is more apparent than ever, "the need has always existed."

"The pandemic simply brought it to light and helped us start these conversations in the workforce. Showing your employees that you care about their wellness starts with flexible work and paid leave policies."

"But more than that, you must consider what tangible resources you can offer to your team, like local therapy or coaching services," she concluded.

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Case Study: Sandy's Story

Access Financial partners with Vitality on protection training programme

More on Individual PMI

Sports activities 'biggest cause' for child broken bones: MetLife
Individual PMI

Sports activities 'biggest cause' for child broken bones: MetLife

262 claims paid out for child broken bones in Q4

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 16 February 2022 • 1 min read
Dr Samantha Roberts appointed NICE chief executive
PMI

Dr Samantha Roberts appointed NICE chief executive

Effective 1 February 2022

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 December 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Excellence Awards Winners 2021 Special eBook now live!
Individual Protection

COVER Excellence Awards Winners 2021 Special eBook now live!

Leading With Distinction

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 17 December 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Now open for submissions!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Now open for submissions!

Championing protection and health insurance for 25 years

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 July 2022 • 2 min read
Adopting a first principles approach to life insurance underwriting
Individual Protection

Adopting a first principles approach to life insurance underwriting

Bluezone Insurance prepares to enter UK life market

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 July 2022 • 5 min read
The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read