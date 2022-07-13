Access Financial partners with Vitality on protection training programme

Training will take place at mortgage and protection broker Access FS' academy, with Vitality offering insights into protection products such as life assurance, critical illness, income protection and private medical insurance.

The academy is designed to train individuals who are new to the market into mortgage and protection brokers.

Karl Wilkinson, chief executive of Access FS, said: "This exclusive tie with Vitality provides us with the opportunity to ensure our advisers really understand what they are advising on in depth."

"Vitality is a fabulous partner to have in this respect as they are hugely supportive of trainee advisers, and their protection proposition offers the broadest and most comprehensive range of products in the market."

Justin Garbutt, UK distribution director of Vitality, added that Access FS's approach to training new people is "really refreshing and shows their dedication to ensuring their clients always get best advice."

"It will be a real pleasure to work with Karl and the team to help them to develop both new and existing mortgage and protection advisers."