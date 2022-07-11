Canada Life appoints first head of digital transformation

Katy Johnston takes new role

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Canada Life appoints first head of digital transformation

Canada Life UK has announced the appointment of Katy Johnston as its first head of digital transformation.

Johnston joins from Aviva, where she held a number of transformation leadership roles across both the Savings & Retirement and General Insurance businesses.

As head of digital transformation at Canada Life, she will be support the provider's consolidation efforts in core markets and provide a framework where "it can more easily build out into new markets."

Commenting on her new role, Johnston said: "It's a pleasure to join the team in this new role today showing the importance the business is placing on delivering at pace and to help take forward ambitious transformation plans, securing Canada Life's position as a market leader and innovator."

Caroline Dibbs, chief operating officer at Canada Life, added: "Katy is joining at such an exciting time for Canada Life and I'm so happy to welcome her to the team.

"Her knowledge and experience of leading large-scale, complex transformation projects means she is well placed to hit the ground running as we deliver against our strategic priorities."

John Brazier
