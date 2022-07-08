Bupa partners with ParalympicsGB

Official healthcare partner

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Bupa partners with ParalympicsGB

Bupa has signed a three-year partnership with ParalympicsGB to provide healthcare support to the British Paralympian teams.

Through the partnership, athletes will have access to healthcare support across a range of sports in the run up to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, including practical health assessments designed to give a full overview of health and wellbeing to prevent and address concerns, as well as physical and mental health services.

Bupa and ParalympicsGB will also collaborate to "challenge perceptions around disability in society," while also promoting inclusivity in business, healthcare and other areas of life.

Carlos Jaureguizar, chief executive for Bupa Global & UK, said: "Paralympians show us that there's nothing you can't do when you put your mind to it. It's this determination that inspires us in our mission to change the face of healthcare.

"Working with ParalympicsGB gives us the unique opportunity to understand the needs of more people in society, ultimately reflecting the diverse needs of our customers. It's important to celebrate our diversity and each of our differences, in order to make a tangible shift in perceptions of disability in our society. Together, we want to inspire the next generation to believe that anything is possible."

Mike Sharrock, chief executive at the British Paralympic Association, added: "We're proud to be partnering with Bupa, and it's clear based on their experience of working with Paralympic athletes and organisations around the world that they will be just as keen as we are at ParalympicsGB to make this a truly meaningful partnership, driving the change we want to see in perceptions of disability."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Self-reported Long Covid symptoms steady at 2 million

Ashley Alder takes FCA chair

More on Individual Protection

Self-reported Long Covid symptoms steady at 2 million
Individual Protection

Self-reported Long Covid symptoms steady at 2 million

In early June

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 July 2022 • 2 min read
Monica Garcia: Let's keep the income protection conversation going
Income Protection

Monica Garcia: Let's keep the income protection conversation going

"There were so many significant changes and she simply felt overwhelmed"

Monica Garcia
clock 04 July 2022 • 6 min read
Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club collaborate on protection referral offering
Individual Protection

Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club collaborate on protection referral offering

Protection panel will aim to signpost advisers to referral partners

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 30 June 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read
Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?
Technology

Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?

"The potential for this technology to revolutionise our industry is huge"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 June 2022 • 6 min read
Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia
Underwriting

Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia

"The underwriting of Alzheimer's disease is relatively straightforward"

John Downes
clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read