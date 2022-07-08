Bupa partners with ParalympicsGB

Through the partnership, athletes will have access to healthcare support across a range of sports in the run up to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, including practical health assessments designed to give a full overview of health and wellbeing to prevent and address concerns, as well as physical and mental health services.

Bupa and ParalympicsGB will also collaborate to "challenge perceptions around disability in society," while also promoting inclusivity in business, healthcare and other areas of life.

Carlos Jaureguizar, chief executive for Bupa Global & UK, said: "Paralympians show us that there's nothing you can't do when you put your mind to it. It's this determination that inspires us in our mission to change the face of healthcare.

"Working with ParalympicsGB gives us the unique opportunity to understand the needs of more people in society, ultimately reflecting the diverse needs of our customers. It's important to celebrate our diversity and each of our differences, in order to make a tangible shift in perceptions of disability in our society. Together, we want to inspire the next generation to believe that anything is possible."

Mike Sharrock, chief executive at the British Paralympic Association, added: "We're proud to be partnering with Bupa, and it's clear based on their experience of working with Paralympic athletes and organisations around the world that they will be just as keen as we are at ParalympicsGB to make this a truly meaningful partnership, driving the change we want to see in perceptions of disability."