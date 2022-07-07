YuLife raises £95m in Series C funding

The latest funding round takes the provider's total capital to $206m (£172m) since it was founded in 2016, having received support from investors such as Creandum, LocalGlobe, Target Global, Latitude, Anthemis, OurCrowd, Notion, MMC and Eurazeo.

Last July, YuLife secured £50.6m through its Series B funding round to develop new products and expand its market growth.

This year's funds will be used to broaden YuLife's reach into global markets and upscale its product range.

Its current proposition is built upon rewards and benefits to employees for wellness activities and healthy habit changes using a gamified app that incorporates artificial intelligence and behavioural analytics.

Sammy Rubin, chief executive, and founder of YuLife explained that unusually for financial services, "our product creates a deep alignment of interests between the insurer, the company and the individual."

"Now more than ever it is important for companies to go above and beyond to build a culture of care in the workplace, as traditional benefits packages just do not do the job. Our proposition addresses a vital business need exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ‘Great Resignation'."

Toshiaki Sumino, director and managing executive officer, Dai-ichi Life Holdings, commented: "YuLife has immense potential to build on its achievements to date, and we are thrilled to invest and help propel YuLife towards its next steps and scale its global operations."

"YuLife shares our ethos of harnessing the latest trends in technology to make a genuine difference to the lives of those using financial products."