YuLife raises £95m in Series C funding

Takes total capital raised to £172m

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
YuLife raises £95m in Series C funding

Life insurtech YuLife has raised a further $120m (£95m) through a Series C funding spearheaded by investor Dai-ichi Life.

The latest funding round takes the provider's total capital to $206m (£172m) since it was founded in 2016, having received support from investors such as Creandum, LocalGlobe, Target Global, Latitude, Anthemis, OurCrowd, Notion, MMC and Eurazeo.

Last July, YuLife secured £50.6m through its Series B funding round to develop new products and expand its market growth.

This year's funds will be used to broaden YuLife's reach into global markets and upscale its product range.

Its current proposition is built upon rewards and benefits to employees for wellness activities and healthy habit changes using a gamified app that incorporates artificial intelligence and behavioural analytics.

Sammy Rubin, chief executive, and founder of YuLife explained that unusually for financial services, "our product creates a deep alignment of interests between the insurer, the company and the individual."

"Now more than ever it is important for companies to go above and beyond to build a culture of care in the workplace, as traditional benefits packages just do not do the job. Our proposition addresses a vital business need exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ‘Great Resignation'."

Toshiaki Sumino, director and managing executive officer, Dai-ichi Life Holdings, commented: "YuLife has immense potential to build on its achievements to date, and we are thrilled to invest and help propel YuLife towards its next steps and scale its global operations."

"YuLife shares our ethos of harnessing the latest trends in technology to make a genuine difference to the lives of those using financial products."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

iPipeline rolls out Life Update Process platform

Cirencester Friendly drives transformation with director appointments

More on Critical Illness

Cancer insurance fraudster jailed for six years over £2 million scam
Critical Illness

Cancer insurance fraudster jailed for six years over £2 million scam

Received £1.2m from protection policy

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2022 • 3 min read
Iress adds Term and CI services to The Exchange
Technology

Iress adds Term and CI services to The Exchange

Second phases of ‘Features’ initiative

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 24 May 2022 • 1 min read
Alan Lakey: How does Critical Illness cover prostate cancer?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: How does Critical Illness cover prostate cancer?

“Only 5% of men undergo treatment within a year of diagnosis”

Alan Lakey
clock 23 May 2022 • 4 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read
Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?
Technology

Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?

"The potential for this technology to revolutionise our industry is huge"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 June 2022 • 6 min read
Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia
Underwriting

Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia

"The underwriting of Alzheimer's disease is relatively straightforward"

John Downes
clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read