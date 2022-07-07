iPipeline rolls out Life Update Process platform

In response to Consumer Duty Consultation

Hemma Visavadia
iPipeline rolls out Life Update Process platform

In response to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Consumer Duty Consultation, iPipeline has launched of Life Update Process, a configurable digital platform.

The insurtech provider stated that the platform is targeted at allowing banks, providers, and advisers to hold more regular policy reviews with clients. 

The process involves answering a set of questions which will help verify that personal and medical circumstances are in order. If there are changes, it could mean a reviewal of the client's cover may need to take place.

It also allows customers to know their protection policy in more detail and can prompt them to revaluate their cover if need be to fit their current circumstances.

Paul Yates, product strategy director, iPipeline, said: "Consumer Duty is the focus for many within the industry at present, and rightly so. Rather than simply focusing on what the consultation means and how it will be implemented, however, we've developed a simple, actionable solution."

 "Life Update Process answers clear tenets of the consultation, and frankly, effectively automates what we are or should be doing already - driving increased, ongoing customer engagement and capturing ongoing changes which may impact protection needs."

Andy Walton, protection proposition director, Mortgage Advice Bureau, added: "If you're a distributor, adviser, or insurer, how Consumer Duty impacts your business and how you respond will be at the top of the to do list."

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia

