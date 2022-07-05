Paradigm launches Consumer Duty support hub

The support hub offers videos on how to prepare for the changes required under the Consumer Duty guidelines, which will need to be implemented by April 2023.

Following the summer break, Paradigm said it will be running a series of face-to-face CPD events with Consumer Duty as a focal point.

Richard Howes, director of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented that with the final Consumer Duty rules and guidance coming in just over a month's time, and "we know this issue is going to be on the agenda for all advisory firms for some time to come."

"With the FCA currently only leaving firms with nine months to implement these changes, we have a very short window to achieve compliance in this area. As always, Paradigm is looking to be at the forefront of providing DA firms with comprehensive support as they prepare their business for these regulatory changes."

He added: "I would strongly encourage any firms that have not yet taken steps to prepare for the Consumer Duty to take just half an hour to watch this and start to consider the information conveyed."

"This is a significant workstream for the regulator, and for practitioners, and Paradigm is committed to supporting firms as they seek to meet their new and ongoing responsibilities in this area."