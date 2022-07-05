PHIN appoints Dr Ian Gargan as chief executive

Hemma Visavadia
PHIN appoints Dr Ian Gargan as chief executive

The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) has confirmed the appointment of Dr Ian Gargan as its chief executive, taking on the role from September.

The network is an independent, government-mandated source of information on privately funded healthcare in the UK.

Gargan (pictured), who joins PHIN from Imagine Healthcare, brings with him a range of experience as a medical doctor and qualified psychologist who has worked in both the public and private healthcare sectors.

He also has experience working within healthcare organisations with a focus on increasing patient outcomes, while adhering to ethical and governance standards.

Jayne Scott, chair of PHIN, said: "Personally and on behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Ian as chief executive. Ian joins at an exciting time and I have every confidence that he will continue to move PHIN forward, working together with all our stakeholders."

Commenting on his new role, Gargan, commented that he believed "passionately in the mission of PHIN to make information available that supports excellent patient care and brings transparency in the marketplace."

"People considering private healthcare require reliable, objective and independent information to inform their treatment choices. I am excited to lead the team at PHIN, to work closely with the PHIN board and all our stakeholders to complete the mandate set out in the CMA Order."

