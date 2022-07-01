Openwork Partnership commits to diversity, wellbeing and inclusivity through action group

As part of its DW&I movement, the network recently achieved the Government's Disability Confident Status as an employer.

The Disability Confident Employer status ensures that employers challenge attitudes towards disability, increase their overall understanding of disability and actively try to remove barriers disabled people and those with long-term health conditions may face.

Peter Hamilton, Government disability and access ambassador for the insurance sector, said: "The Openwork Partnership has taken this important step in becoming a Disability Confident employer - the very act of engaging in the process ensures that disability and access rise up the Board agenda."

"Our industry can benefit hugely from the skills and talents of disabled people, and I hope the work that Openwork has done here will be an example others will follow."

Carrie Morris, chief people officer at The Openwork Partnership added that joining the Disability Confident Employer scheme "was an obvious choice for the partnership, and we hope that our involvement will contribute to meaningful and tangible changes across the financial services industry."

"We are proud to be leading the way in our sector and beyond, helping to positively change attitudes, behaviours, and cultures with regards to disability."