PIB Group enters health and wellbeing sector with Balens acquisition

Headquartered in Worcestershire, the broker specialises in providing cover for the individuals in the health, wellbeing, fitness, and beauty sectors.

This is PIB's ninth acquisition of the year, which includes businesses spanning the UK, Poland, Ireland and Spain. As part of the deal, PIB will acquire Balens and the wholly owned subsidiaries Balens Europe which is based in the Netherlands, as well as Balens Insurance Finance Services Limited.

Following regulatory approval and on completion of the deal, David Balen, chairman of Balens along with his 70-strong team, will join PIB.

As part of the acquisition, PIB will also add to its portfolio Balen's combined liability policy, focused towards health and wellbeing professionals including health and wellbeing practitioners, fitness professionals, hair and beauty therapists, occupational therapists and case managers.

Brendan McManus, chief executive for PIB Group, said: "Over several decades, David and the team have built an excellent business and earned a loyal customer base. Their deep expertise in their specialist areas is an obvious draw for PIB."

"They're a great fit for PIB. We look forward to working with everyone at Balens to build on their heritage for further success."

Balen added: "Our family has been on an amazing journey since 1950, and much of our success is testament to our brilliant teams over the years and our loyal clients. I have always believed that insurance is about trust, quality relationships and good communication as the essential roots to our ever-growing tree as depicted in our logo and brand.

"I believe our values are very much aligned to those of PIB, which will be a great new home, from which to continue to grow and expand our business ethically and organically into the future."



