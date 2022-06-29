CIExpert Awards 2022: Winners revealed!

10th anniversary

Hemma Visavadia
2 min read
CIExpert has commemorated its 10th anniversary with an awards ceremony aimed at recognising individuals and companies within the protection industry that have instigated real change over the past decade for customer outcomes.

Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert, explained that the last decade has witnessed the quality of critical illness plans improving immeasurably: "We believe we have influenced some real changes, with far fewer advisers today selling on cost alone and many changing their client conversations to focus on value and upselling."

"We wanted to use this 10-year milestone to reflect and celebrate the best of our industry from product design and innovation, through to commending those that lead and champion in this market."

He added: "As we are looking back over a decade, many of our awards are focused on the individuals rather than the companies that they work or worked for, and there truly are many standout champions to celebrate." 

Neil Davies, commercial director at AIG Life, said that critical illness is at the heart of the cover the protection industry provides to people.

"As a critical illness provider, we really value the support CIExpert has given us, enabling us to make brave decisions that lead to better customer outcomes. By always holding a mirror up to the industry, they positively challenge us to think and rethink about what's right for customers and their families. It's only now that we call this consumer duty," he remarked.  

Today's award show consisted of nine accolades for insurers and advisers in a ceremony held in central London. The full list of winners is below:

Most Innovative Critical Illness Product Designer 

  • Tim Lewis  

Best Added Value Leadership  

  • Aviva 

Critical Illness Signposting Champion

  • Future Proof 

Best Critical Illness Business Development 

  • Gerry McCormick 

Best Critical Illness Leadership 

  • Lucy Brown  

Best Growth of Critical Illness Initiative 

  • Mike Boyle - St. James's Place 

Critical Illness Journalist of the Decade  

  • Jeff Prestridge 

CIExpert Champion (Individual) 

  • Ann Richmond - Mortgage Advice Bureau, Mortgage Group (NI) 

CIExpert Champion (Company) 

  • Vita  

