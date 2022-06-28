Partners& taps Steve Herbert as wellbeing and benefits director

Partners& has announced the appointment of Steve Herbert as its wellbeing and benefits director in a bid to boost its employee benefits proposition.

Herbert, who previously worked at Howden Employee Benefits and Wellbeing as head of benefits strategy, brings with him over 30-years' experience.

Commenting on his role, Herbert said his primary role as wellbeing and benefits director will be to accelerate the thought leadership programme by "communicating the value and usage of employee benefits provision and wellbeing services to both our existing and potential corporate clients and their employees."

"I will also be actively involved in proposition development, whilst continuing my media and industry work in the human resources and employee benefits space."

Phil Barton, Partners& chief executive, added: "With the challenges caused by the tight employment market, flexible/home working and now the cost-of-living crisis - our corporate and midmarket clients are in need of sound advice."

"Steve is a well-respected and experienced authority in this marketplace and will be instrumental in building our proposition. Steve's appointment takes our successful team on the next stage of its journey."

