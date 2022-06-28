MAXIS Global Benefits Network partners with HUMANOO on wellbeing

Support available via app

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
MAXIS Global Benefits Network partners with HUMANOO on wellbeing

MAXIS Global Benefits Network (MAXIS) has partnered with HUMANOO, an automated digital wellbeing platform to help improve the overall health, wellbeing and engagement of clients and their staff.

Through the partnership MAXIS clients will have access to HUMANOO's app, which offers "on-demand" fitness, physio, yoga, mindfulness, sleep, and nutrition programmes, designed to help improve an individual's wellbeing.

It also uses video and audio coaching programmes alongside gamification-led challenges, rewards, and incentives to better engage employees in activities associated with improving their wellbeing.

Meanwhile, employers who choose to work with HUMANOO will have access to analytics and data to measure success and "make informed decisions about its business and people."

Philip Pogoretschnik, founder and chief executive at HUMANOO, said the partnership will help multinational clients improve employee wellness and "keep their people happy, healthy and productive."

"We're looking forward to providing employers with a holistic solution that offers over 3,000 physical and mental wellbeing sessions, combined with gamification and real-life rewards, to do exactly that."

Dr. Leena Johns, chief health and wellness officer at MAXIS a joint venture between MetLife and AXA, added: "HUMANOO's unique combination of rewards, incentives and challenges has been incredibly successful and we're excited to offer its app to help our clients truly engage their people in wellness and developing healthy habits."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?

Employers should level up early parental support for new fathers: Peppy

More on uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc
uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc

Backed by Eagle Tree Capital

COVER
clock 06 April 2022 • 1 min read
National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read
Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?
Technology

Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?

"The potential for this technology to revolutionise our industry is huge"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 June 2022 • 6 min read
Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia
Underwriting

Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia

"The underwriting of Alzheimer's disease is relatively straightforward"

John Downes
clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read