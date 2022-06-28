MAXIS Global Benefits Network partners with HUMANOO on wellbeing

Through the partnership MAXIS clients will have access to HUMANOO's app, which offers "on-demand" fitness, physio, yoga, mindfulness, sleep, and nutrition programmes, designed to help improve an individual's wellbeing.

It also uses video and audio coaching programmes alongside gamification-led challenges, rewards, and incentives to better engage employees in activities associated with improving their wellbeing.

Meanwhile, employers who choose to work with HUMANOO will have access to analytics and data to measure success and "make informed decisions about its business and people."

Philip Pogoretschnik, founder and chief executive at HUMANOO, said the partnership will help multinational clients improve employee wellness and "keep their people happy, healthy and productive."

"We're looking forward to providing employers with a holistic solution that offers over 3,000 physical and mental wellbeing sessions, combined with gamification and real-life rewards, to do exactly that."

Dr. Leena Johns, chief health and wellness officer at MAXIS a joint venture between MetLife and AXA, added: "HUMANOO's unique combination of rewards, incentives and challenges has been incredibly successful and we're excited to offer its app to help our clients truly engage their people in wellness and developing healthy habits."