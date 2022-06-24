Employers should level up early parental support for new fathers: Peppy

Fathers can suffer depression and isolation

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Employers should level up early parental support for new fathers: Peppy

More than three quarters (76%) of employers have acknowledged a need to increase the level of early parental support for new fathers, according to Peppy.

While new parents have more equality in terms of leave, Peppy stated that the emphasis for support can still be on the birth mother.

According to Peppy, fathers can suffer depression and isolation as the new mother's priorities shift and may struggle to bond with the new child.

Peppy said employers should ensure that they are offering support as well as communicating support available to all types of family, including same-sex parents and single-parents. 

Dr Mridula Pore, chief executive of Peppy, said: "Employers who support their staff, including new fathers, at this time and demonstrate their family-centric approach will be rewarded with loyal employees who value the fact that their employer understands they now have an added layer of responsibility."

"Being a new father is daunting without any additional complications. Where possible, support for new fathers should start early and ahead of the birth to empower them to be confident and knowledgeable - especially if they feel the road ahead may not be a straightforward one.

"Becoming a new parent is a really defined key life-stage moment and one in which employers can make a significant impact by offering fathers the support they both need and deserve."  

 

