Benenden Health partners with RedArc on cancer support

The partnership aims to provide Benenden members with access to support and advice, via telephone from a designated nurse, throughout a member's cancer journey.

RedArc support will be made available after six months of membership and includes help with understanding a diagnosis and its potential consequences. It also offers preparation ahead of and support after consultations, as well as signposting to other services available from the NHS and Benenden Health including mental health support and physiotherapy.

Emotional support will also be available through the service and practical advice on how to deal with the implications of cancer and support with any employment concerns or returning to work during and after treatment.

Christine Husbands, managing director for RedArc said: "Our experience in dealing with cancer patients is that having an independent professional on hand, outside of immediate friends and family, gives them freedom to talk more frankly and deal more directly with the emotional and lifestyle consequences of a diagnosis."

"Our nurses will be able to listen to members' concerns about how cancer is affecting any aspect of their lives and respond accordingly with bespoke support," she continued.

Neil McCallum, head of product and partnerships for Benenden Health, added: "RedArc was able to demonstrate how its nurses signpost individuals to a wide range of other services. Having the ability to dovetail with our existing providers is key in ensuring all services are widely utilised for the best possible outcomes for our members."

"We know that this support will be beneficial to our members whether they are just receiving a diagnosis, going through treatment, or dealing with the longer-term effects of cancer."