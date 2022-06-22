Claims process automation can drive innovation: CII

The use of automation for claims, which may have an impact on customer satisfaction scores, is likely to modernise the claims process and the sector, according to research by The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) New Generation Claims Group.

The CII launched the flagship programme, the New Generation Group, in 2011 to encourage "fresh and innovative" thinking within the insurance industry.

The report, which surveyed 445 claims professionals, investigated how technology and innovation can change the claims environment and what professional skillsets will still be required and what can be automated as part of its evolution.

It found that while small claims can be automated, making the process more efficient, more complex claims handling is expected to still require human input.

The report also showed that while the Covid-19 pandemic spurred on hybrid working, it changed people's perception and willingness to engage with new technologies. 

Matthew Connell, director of policy and public affairs at the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: "The impact of Covid-19 and consequential lockdowns has accelerated change in the working landscape, encouraging prompt cultural shifts."

"This report from the CII's New Generation Group shows the value of engaging with fresh entrants to the profession and encouraging them to challenge our claims processes, if we are to remain a modern, relevant and able to meet the diverse needs of the public," he added.

