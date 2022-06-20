Paul Roberts joins CIExpert as propositions and distribution director

He originally began working with CIExpert in December 2020 and has now joined the research and analysis provider with a remit to help "shape new developments" including extending the reach of its Insight Zone dashboard, launched in May last year. Roberts brings a wealth of protection and distribution experience, having held prior roles with Guardian Royal Exchange, Scottish Equitable, AEGON, Direct Life and Old Mutual Wealth. Commenting on his new role, Roberts said: "In my recent cons...