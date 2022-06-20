Paul Roberts joins CIExpert as propositions and distribution director

CIExpert has appointed Paul Roberts as its new propositions and distribution director.
He originally began working with CIExpert in December 2020 and has now joined the research and analysis provider with a remit to help "shape new developments" including extending the reach of its Insight Zone dashboard, launched in May last year. Roberts brings a wealth of protection and distribution experience, having held prior roles with Guardian Royal Exchange, Scottish Equitable, AEGON, Direct Life and Old Mutual Wealth. Commenting on his new role, Roberts said: "In my recent cons...
