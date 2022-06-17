WPA adds benefits for men to Lifestage Health offering

WPA stated the need for additional support comes after the Men's Health Forum found that men are less likely to visit a GP or a pharmacy and acknowledge illness or seek help when sick than women.

The charity also found that 34% of men would be "embarrassed or ashamed" to take time off work for mental health conditions.

The expansion to Lifestage Health includes dedicated healthcare services for men across 'Young adult', 'Adulthood' and 'Later years' life stages.

Support services include consultations, diagnostic tests and procedures, scans and screenings, and vasectomies, covering health issues concerning fertility, mental health, sexual health, cancer checks, prostate and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, hearing loss and nutrition.

Sharon Shier, WPA's head of product development, explained that with the end of the pandemic and recruitment challenges, "companies are putting their corporate healthcare strategies under the microscope."

"They are wanting to broaden benefits and beneficiaries and LifeStage Health has been built with flexibility in mind."

She added: "Including men was a part of the plan as is the roll-out to the SME market in the autumn. That flexibility means that companies can purchase it as a standalone benefit or supplement their current healthcare benefits."

WPA launched Lifestage Health in November last year to support working women's health requirements throughout life events.