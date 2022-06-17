Entries for COVER Customer Care Awards closing soon!

Deadline on 24 June

John Brazier
Entries for COVER Customer Care Awards closing soon!

The submission deadline for the COVER Customer Care Awards 2022 will close on Friday 24 June.

COVER will be hosting the Customer Care Awards for 2022, with a ceremony at Montcalm Marble Arch, London, on 28 September, following its absence from the annual event programme last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The awards programme provides a chance to recognise the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry: The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals that are all truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.

Focused on highlighting the support insurance providers offer advisers and their clients, the Customer Care Awards 2022 are open to all firms operating within life insurance, protection and health as well as third-party providers.

There are 12 awards aimed at organisations and four open to individual applicants, including the coveted Outstanding Protection and Health Leader and Young Insurance Person of the Year awards.

We also have new categories for 2022, including Outstanding Case Study Success, Outstanding Use of Technology and Outstanding New Partnership.

You can find information on categories, entry criteria and the entry process at the link below.

The full list of categories for this year's awards are:

Provider categories

  • Outstanding Intermediary Support Team
  • Outstanding Marketing Team
  • Outstanding Claims Management Team
  • Outstanding Underwriting Team
  • Outstanding Business Development Team
  • Outstanding Case Study Success [NEW FOR 2022]
  • Customer Service: ‘Above and Beyond'
  • Outstanding Use of Technology [NEW FOR 2022]
  • Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third Party)
  • Outstanding New Partnership [NEW FOR 2022]
  • Best Mental Health Support Service
  • Best Health and Wellness Offering

Individual awards

  • Outstanding Protection and Health Leader
  • Intermediary Support Champion
  • Young Insurance Person of the Year

John Brazier
