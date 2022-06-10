Financial wellbeing concerns skyrocket due to cost of living

Data published on 10 July shows that 77% of UK adults over the age of 16 reported feeling "very or somewhat worried" about the rising cost of living, with half of those (50%) admitting to worrying on a daily basis.

Women were found to be more concerned about the increasing cost of living than men (81% vs 73%), as were those aged 30 to 49 (82%) years and 50 to 69 years (77%). UK adults aged 70+ were least likely to express concerns over cost of living (70%).

Disabled people were also more likely than non-disabled people to feel "very or somewhat worried" about the rising cost of living (82% compared with 75%).

Meanwhile, adults who reported feeling very worried about the rising costs of living also reported worse scores on a wide range of well-being measures, according to the research.

Those with more concerns about cost of living were more likely to also report higher levels of anxiety, feelings of isolation or loneliness, and lowers levels of happiness and general satisfaction.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, commented: "It's difficult enough to cover our costs right now, but what makes matters worse, is that prices are going to keep rising from here. Inflation is expected to remain higher for the rest of the year, and peak at the end of 2022. It means that even those who are coping now may well start struggling later.

One major concern for those with mortgages is the risk that interest rates could keep rising. This will make life more expensive overnight for anyone on a variable rate, and means a serious headache for anyone who needs to remortgage. Today the Bank of England found that 70% of people now expect interest rates to rise over the next 12 months, which gives people something else to worry about."