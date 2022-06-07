Claims for primary care services rise during pandemic: Vitality

During 2021, over 100,000 digital consultations were undertaken, which included digital cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), online physiotherapy appointments and access to Vitality's GP services.

The data published by the provider found a 70% rise in Vitality's GP services between 2019 and 2021 during the pandemic peaks, with groups aged between 25 and 40 noted as the most likely to use the service in 2021.

However, the insurer said that there were a "high number" of consultations across all age groups, including older members, which showed overall engagement across the board.

Dr Keith Klintworth, VitalityHealth managing director, explained that the data showed the difference introducing primary care services has made to members and reaffirms "how important it is to continue to push the boundaries of what PMI offers."

"Furthermore, this data indicates how we, as a health insurer, are offering seamless care for our members, with the digital technology transforming our pathways and services, giving our members end-to-end health care as and when they need it."

"This is just the beginning though - we will continue to push the boundaries of what health insurance provides and actively seek out the technology that can transform how people access and use our services," he concluded.