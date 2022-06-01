Regular exercise can help reduce average costs per claim: Vitality

Analysis of health insurance claims received by Vitality between 2017 and 2021 found that there was a "strong" link between physical activity and health outcomes.

The report examined claims for in-hospital and day treatment, such as for musculoskeletal, oncology and cardiovascular claims, with results showing that the more active Vitality members were the lower the claims costs.

Members who were more regularly physically active (at least one moderately active day per week) were found to have 31% reduction in musculoskeletal claims, 37% in cancer claims and 46% in cardiovascular claims compared with those who were not as active.

The data also showed the impact of the pandemic and effect of gyms being closed for prolonged periods.

The provider said that during the pandemic, with many members increasing their cardio workouts (49%) in 2021 compared to 2019.

Dr Keith Klintworth, VitalityHealth managing director, explained that it is clear from the data that "even a moderate amount of regular activity can have a large impact on health outcomes."

"This new data highlights how important keeping active is to our health and shows why our shared value approach to insurance, which incentivises and rewards people who make positive lifestyle choices, alongside providing high quality insurance products, is ever more relevant," he added.