Regular exercise can help reduce average costs per claim: Vitality

Data of health insurance claims reveals

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Regular exercise can help reduce average costs per claim: Vitality

Small amounts of regular exercise can help reduce the average costs per claim for members requiring hospital treatment, according to Vitality.

Analysis of health insurance claims received by Vitality between 2017 and 2021 found that there was a "strong" link between physical activity and health outcomes.

The report examined claims for in-hospital and day treatment, such as for musculoskeletal, oncology and cardiovascular claims, with results showing that the more active Vitality members were the lower the claims costs.

Members who were more regularly physically active (at least one moderately active day per week) were found to have 31% reduction in musculoskeletal claims, 37% in cancer claims and 46% in cardiovascular claims compared with those who were not as active.

The data also showed the impact of the pandemic and effect of gyms being closed for prolonged periods.

The provider said that during the pandemic, with many members increasing their cardio workouts (49%) in 2021 compared to 2019.

Dr Keith Klintworth, VitalityHealth managing director, explained that it is clear from the data that "even a moderate amount of regular activity can have a large impact on health outcomes."

"This new data highlights how important keeping active is to our health and shows why our shared value approach to insurance, which incentivises and rewards people who make positive lifestyle choices, alongside providing high quality insurance products, is ever more relevant," he added.

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Employee benefits should focus on wellbeing needs

Employers urged to offer tailored cancer support through group policies

More on Adviser / Broking

Male paraplanners twice as likely to want to be an adviser than females: Quilter
Adviser / Broking

Male paraplanners twice as likely to want to be an adviser than females: Quilter

‘Time to break the vicious cycle’

Julia Bahr
clock 01 June 2022 • 2 min read
COVER Talking Protection in a Cost Crisis webinar now on-demand
Adviser / Broking

COVER Talking Protection in a Cost Crisis webinar now on-demand

CPD-accredited

COVER
clock 31 May 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards: Shortlists revealed!
PMI

COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards: Shortlists revealed!

Winners announced 30 June

COVER
clock 30 May 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 May 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Karla Edwards
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Karla Edwards

“I don't want to be the biggest insurance firm; I want to be the best”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 May 2022 • 7 min read
Tony Müdd: The law of unintended consequences
Regulation

Tony Müdd: The law of unintended consequences

"You cannot argue that the introduction of Consumer Duty isn’t the right direction of travel."

Tony Müdd
clock 26 May 2022 • 4 min read