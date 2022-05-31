UnderwriteMe drops Covid-19 questions from applications

On its Protection Platform

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
UnderwriteMe drops Covid-19 questions from applications

UnderwriteMe has announced the removal of questions regarding recent diagnoses or symptoms of Covid-19 from the application process on its Protection Platform.

The insurtech provider stated that throughout the pandemic it has observed publicly accessible data on the virus and disclosures made throughout its platform application process, then feeding this information to its provider clients in a contextualised manner.

It found that a higher number of people were able to confirm a recent Covid diagnosis as a result of the testing programme, meaning there was less reliance on questioning.

In October 2020, application questions and options related to symptoms accounted for over two thirds (67.66%) of disclosures, compared to less than one quarter (22.58%) in October last year.

UnderwriteMe noted that this figure fell even further in April this year to just 3.81%.

It also highlighted that with the removal of free Covid testing, fewer people will be testing for the virus on a regular basis, brining into doubt the "appropriateness of a recent infection and symptoms-based question in our new way of living."

Pete Martin, senior development underwriter at UnderwriteMe, commented that the impact of the vaccination programme on hospitalisation cases and death rates meant that it was "the right time" to remove infection and symptom questions from its application process in collaboration with insurers.

"Whilst it was UnderwriteMe's ambition to remove this question it would not be possible without the full engagement and support of its UK insurer partnership base and everyone working towards a common goal of improving access to insurance and ensuring more customers can obtain cover immediately," Martin said.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Male paraplanners twice as likely to want to be an adviser than females: Quilter

Royal London pays out £632 million in 2021

More on Income Protection

Shepherds Friendly unveils simplified IP application process
Income Protection

Shepherds Friendly unveils simplified IP application process

Simplified version is part of a wider strategy

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 18 May 2022 • 2 min read
National Friendly joins the IPTF
Income Protection

National Friendly joins the IPTF

Latest member joins

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 03 May 2022 • 1 min read
National Insurance increases could provide further impetus to income protection sales
Income Protection

National Insurance increases could provide further impetus to income protection sales

"The increases in NI make the potential savings greater"

Tony Müdd
clock 22 April 2022 • 4 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 May 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Karla Edwards
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Karla Edwards

“I don't want to be the biggest insurance firm; I want to be the best”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 May 2022 • 7 min read
Tony Müdd: The law of unintended consequences
Regulation

Tony Müdd: The law of unintended consequences

"You cannot argue that the introduction of Consumer Duty isn’t the right direction of travel."

Tony Müdd
clock 26 May 2022 • 4 min read