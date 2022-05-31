UnderwriteMe drops Covid-19 questions from applications

The insurtech provider stated that throughout the pandemic it has observed publicly accessible data on the virus and disclosures made throughout its platform application process, then feeding this information to its provider clients in a contextualised manner.

It found that a higher number of people were able to confirm a recent Covid diagnosis as a result of the testing programme, meaning there was less reliance on questioning.

In October 2020, application questions and options related to symptoms accounted for over two thirds (67.66%) of disclosures, compared to less than one quarter (22.58%) in October last year.

UnderwriteMe noted that this figure fell even further in April this year to just 3.81%.

It also highlighted that with the removal of free Covid testing, fewer people will be testing for the virus on a regular basis, brining into doubt the "appropriateness of a recent infection and symptoms-based question in our new way of living."

Pete Martin, senior development underwriter at UnderwriteMe, commented that the impact of the vaccination programme on hospitalisation cases and death rates meant that it was "the right time" to remove infection and symptom questions from its application process in collaboration with insurers.

"Whilst it was UnderwriteMe's ambition to remove this question it would not be possible without the full engagement and support of its UK insurer partnership base and everyone working towards a common goal of improving access to insurance and ensuring more customers can obtain cover immediately," Martin said.