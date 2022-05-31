Employee benefits should focus on wellbeing needs

8% want special rates on insurance

Around one in four (23%) employees expressed that their benefits packages need to better support their wellbeing, such as how to manage stress, according to WorkLife by OpenMoney research.

The Small Business Monitor, conducted in March among 759 senior financial and HR decision makers in UK SME companies, found that on top of wellbeing support, employees want increased flexible working options (32%) and training and development opportunities (27%).

Meanwhile, a further 9% wanted better fitness services and gym memberships benefits, while 8% wanted special rates on insurance and personal technology.  

Other options for employee benefits included payroll loans (16%), cycle to work schemes (14%) as well as green benefits (13%), such as electric vehicle purchase schemes.  

Steve Bee, director of WorkLife by OpenMoney, said: "Given the clear impact that recruitment challenges are having on UK businesses as a whole, establishing the right approach is crucial."

"At a time when rising costs may impact companies' ability to increase salaries, there are a number of cost-effective benefits and training and development options that can motivate existing staff and entice new joiners - while also fostering a loyalty and commitment to the company as recovery continues," Bee commented. 

