Individual protection sales bounce back from pandemic slump: Swiss Re

A total of 2,293,704 new individual protection policies were sold during 2021, according to the report, as the market bounced back from the 1.2% decrease seen in 2020 caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year's total exceeds that of 2019, where 2.19 million policies sold marked the highest level of new business in the market since 2004.

There were sales increases across new individual term assurance, whole of life assurance, critical illness and income protection policies year-on-year, with Abbie Marlow, Swiss Re client manager and a joint author of the report, commenting that the market was "tiptoeing back."

"While the numbers are undeniably encouraging, cautious optimism is the order of the day when it comes to market growth," Marlow said.

"Perhaps the most critical factor right now for future market confidence is current public sentiment. In the shorter term, the consumer caution caused by weakening UK economic conditions may affect end-customers' decisions around existing commitments, including insurance products. This in turn could impact new protection sales over the coming period."

New individual term assurance sales, including accelerated critical illness, rose 7% (from 1,587,829 to 1,698,301) and now sit above the volume sold in 2019. (1,602,170)

Meanwhile, sales of new individual critical illness rose 11.5% (from 521,433 to 581,658), well above 2019 (539,312), and income protection sales grew 8.9% (from 162,515 to 176,965) but remain just below 2019 levels (179,605).

Market changes

Swiss Re highlighted the finding that sales of new critical illness policies were three times higher than that of income protection last year, while average new sums assured for males were higher across term, critical illness and income protection when compared with females.

"The growth in individual critical illness sales has been particularly pleasing and is, in part, a reflection of the revival of the mortgage sector in 2021. Critical illness sales continue to dwarf those of income protection policies - despite protecting incomes being a clear industry priority," said Ron Wheatcroft, Technical Manager, L&H UKI, at Swiss Re and report co-author.

"This, of course, may be partly due to more people having their income protected through a workplace arrangement than those who purchase critical illness cover through work."

The total number of new term assurance policies used for business protection purposes rose in 2021 after falling for two consecutive years, growing by 2% last year to 12,213 sales - still significantly below the volume recorded in 2019 (21,060).

"Business protection and Relevant Life numbers continue to disappoint, a sign that smaller firms have found taking on new commitments more difficult in the pandemic and its aftermath," said Wheatcroft.

"Against the current uncertain backdrop, however, business retention strategies should be at the fore in supporting businesses and consumers to keep their protection products and benefits going. Opening up greater access to protection will be all the more critical moving forward as the industry has to be more inclusive."

Provider rankings

According to the report, carried out in conjunction with iPipeline, Legal & General remain market leader for term assurance sales (536,253), followed by Aviva, AIG, Royal London and Zurich. Royal London slipped from second to fifth in this year's report, overtaken by Aviva and AIG.

Legal & General also the most critical illness again (138,169 policies), followed by Aviva, Royal London, AIG and Zurich. AIG climbed from seventh to fourth in the rankings during 2021, as Vitality slipped out of the top 5 critical illness sales chart.

For income protection sales, Legal & General finished top of the list with 47,711 sales, ahead of Aviva, LV=, Royal London and The Exeter.

For whole of life sales, SunLife remain top (169,790), followed by iptiQ and Royal London, Scottish Friendly and AIG.

When measured by premium for new term sales, Legal & General (£188,625,804) remained market leader, followed by Aviva (£88,720,157) and AIG Life (£62,660,639). For IP sales premium, Legal & General (£17,485,015) usurped Aviva (£14,433,696) at the top of the list, followed by LV= (£10,026,993).