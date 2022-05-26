Lumera enters UK life insurance market via acquisition

Acquired insurtech Ai-London

Swedish life and pension insurtech Lumera, has entered the UK market after acquiring Ai-London for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1992, Ai-London is an insurtech which operates an AI-driven, open and configurable platform for life and pension providers.

Through the acquisition, Ai-London and its team will join Lumera and help support its strategic objectives for expanding into new markets and adding more technology to its portfolio.

Mats Lillienberg, chief executive of Lumera said that entering the UK is an "essential part of our European expansion strategy and doing so by joining forces with Ai-London is an opportunity we wouldn't want to miss."

"We see a strong cultural fit between our organisations, including a common mission to "The Prudent Revolution" to the Life and Pensions industry. Our respective technology portfolios are highly complementary, with Ai-London adding digital engagement capabilities that will certainly appeal to Lumera's customers," he added. 

Andrew Hubbard, chief executive of Ai-London, added: "This match brings long-term positive implications for our customers and enables us to serve more and even larger insurers with our AI-powered PAS offering."

