British Friendly pays out 84% of IP claims in 2021

The mutual stated that musculoskeletal-related issues were the top reason for claiming in 2021 (34%), followed by Covid-19 (13%), anxiety or depression (9%), as well as non-covid-19 related respiratory or infectious diseases and gastrointestinal, respectively (6%).

Last year, British Friendly said it paid £3,250 in Care Assistance Benefits to a member after his 14-year-old son was diagnosed with a brain tumour. However, in Q1 2022 the diagnosis was subsequently regarded as terminal with the mutual paying the member a further £3,825 in Terminal Illness Benefit.

Furthermore, one long-term claimant who received over £52,000 to date under his Income Protection claim also received £4,680 in a Bereavement Benefit payment in Q1 after his wife died from cancer.

British Friendly also revealed that it paid 94% of new Income Protection claims and over £100,000 in BF Care claims in Q1` of 2022.

The insurer said it paid out claims for each of the five BF Care benefits - Bereavement Benefit, Terminal Illness Benefit, Death Benefit, Care Assistance Benefit, Recovery Support Benefit.

In total, during Q1, BF Care benefits were paid to 20 members and their families, while over 50% of BF Care claims paid were under the Bereavement Benefit, with the average amount being paid out equating to £5,146. In addition, for Death Benefit claims in Q1, the average amount paid out was £8,157.

Maxine Jannetta, head of claims at British Friendly, explained: "We believe it's important to show that insurers really do pay out, but we do so much more than just pay claims."

"We support our members through rehabilitation, recovery and help them find ways to return to work, even if that's a different occupation or reduced hours, in order to help them regain a sense of purpose as well as recover any financial loss."