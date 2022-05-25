Simplyhealth invests in digital therapy provider Ampersand

The investment by Simplyhealth aims to help reduce outpatient appointments, improve health outcomes, and reduce unplanned hospital visits for patients suffering with inflammatory conditions.

Ampersand provides digital health tools for clinicians and patients to better manage and monitor chronic, inflammatory diseases which includes Crohn's, arthritis and psoriasis.

The provider works in conjunction with scientists, clinicians, and NHS Trusts, to implement behavioural science-based interventions as well as "hospital at home" pathways.

Ampersand's technology was developed in partnership with Barts Health and King's College Hospital NHS Trusts, Innovate UK, NHSX as well as alongside national charities.

Dr Sneh Khemka, chief executive of Simplyhealth, commented: "Through innovative technology such as Ampersand, we are enabling those living with long-term health conditions, to take control of their health. Along with OcuPlan, we couldn't be more excited to have these start-ups within Simplyhealth's ecosystem."

Nader Alaghband, co-founder and chief executive of Ampersand explained that 600 million people worldwide live with an inflammatory disease.

"These diseases place a significant, lifelong burden on patients and on the systems of care around them. We're looking forward to addressing these challenges in partnership with - and with investment from - Simplyhealth," Alaghband said.