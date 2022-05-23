Working to Wellbeing launches line manager support programme

Line Manager Assistance Programme (LMAP)

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Working to Wellbeing launches line manager support programme

Working To Wellbeing has launched Line Manager Assistance Programme (LMAP) to help line managers better support the mental and physical wellbeing of employees at work.

The programme comes in response to recent guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which highlighted the importance of ensuring line managers are equipped to talk about mental health and are supported to help others within the workforce.

This support includes learning how to have a conversation about mental wellbeing with an employee, how to identify warning indicators of poor mental wellbeing as well effectively signposting others to further help or support in complex situations. 

LMAP will provide guidance on how to support colleagues' wellbeing, offer access to experts to discuss concerns and worries about having difficult conversations and offers help with better understanding the return-to-work process for employees with a long-term condition.

The programme also aids the line manager in establishing a flexible and sustainable return to work and wellbeing action plan.

Line managers will also have access to the provider's Line Manager Helpline, as well tailored wellbeing sessions which can be provided to ensure managers are looking after their own physical and mental health needs.

Dr Julie Denning, managing director, chartered health psychologist at Working To Wellbeing and chair of the Vocational Rehabilitation Association said: "The challenge to address is that many of those affected by a long-term health condition want to either remain in or return to work when ready."

"Our services aim to minimise the considerable burden that sits now upon a line manager's shoulders and give them the personalised and specialist support they need," she said.

"Launching our Line Manager Assistance Programme will provide line managers with the tools, support and guidance they need to best help their colleagues with any type of long-term health condition, to stay in or return to work."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Legal & General partners on group protection wellbeing platform

Individual protection pay outs up 9% on average in 2021

More on PMI

Working to Wellbeing launches line manager support programme
Employee Benefits

Working to Wellbeing launches line manager support programme

Line Manager Assistance Programme (LMAP)

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 23 May 2022 • 1 min read
Employers risk losing talent over lack of early parenthood support
Employee Benefits

Employers risk losing talent over lack of early parenthood support

According to Peppy research

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 May 2022 • 1 min read
Sedentary lifestyles could derail UK's health recovery: Bupa
PMI

Sedentary lifestyles could derail UK's health recovery: Bupa

New research shows

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 19 May 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read