Working to Wellbeing launches line manager support programme

The programme comes in response to recent guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which highlighted the importance of ensuring line managers are equipped to talk about mental health and are supported to help others within the workforce.

This support includes learning how to have a conversation about mental wellbeing with an employee, how to identify warning indicators of poor mental wellbeing as well effectively signposting others to further help or support in complex situations.

LMAP will provide guidance on how to support colleagues' wellbeing, offer access to experts to discuss concerns and worries about having difficult conversations and offers help with better understanding the return-to-work process for employees with a long-term condition.

The programme also aids the line manager in establishing a flexible and sustainable return to work and wellbeing action plan.

Line managers will also have access to the provider's Line Manager Helpline, as well tailored wellbeing sessions which can be provided to ensure managers are looking after their own physical and mental health needs.

Dr Julie Denning, managing director, chartered health psychologist at Working To Wellbeing and chair of the Vocational Rehabilitation Association said: "The challenge to address is that many of those affected by a long-term health condition want to either remain in or return to work when ready."

"Our services aim to minimise the considerable burden that sits now upon a line manager's shoulders and give them the personalised and specialist support they need," she said.

"Launching our Line Manager Assistance Programme will provide line managers with the tools, support and guidance they need to best help their colleagues with any type of long-term health condition, to stay in or return to work."