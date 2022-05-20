Employers risk losing talent over lack of early parenthood support

The data collected from over 500 HR decision makers, found that only two thirds (63%) of surveyed employers offered early parenthood support.

This comprises support offered to new parents following the birth or adoption of a child, and includes help with infant development, sleep and feeding, perinatal health, relationships, mental health, childcare, and return to work.

Out of the surveyed respondents, 83% expressed concerns that they could lose talented individuals if they do not start providing such support.

Peppy revealed that appearing as a caring employer (45%) was the most important reason to offer early parenthood support, followed by wanting to be a more attractive employer against competitors (41%).

A further 34% said it was important that staff can support their family and friends outside of the workplace.

Additional reasons to offer early parenthood support included, mitigating the risk of the wider workforce being impacted by a colleague having time off or not being productive (31%), as well as being able to "actively attract" specific demographics of staff such as by gender or age (19%).

Dr Mridula Pore, chief executive of Peppy, warned that if an employer is unsupportive or disinterested, employees may start to look elsewhere for an organisation that more visibly puts family first.

"It is true that not every employee will need or want to lean on workplace support, but knowing it's there giving great peace of mind," she said.

"Offering this type of support is not entirely altruistic. Helping staff at one of their most life-changing moments means employees are more likely to be engaged and productive in the short term and remain loyal to the employer who also supported them throughout those sleepless nights!"